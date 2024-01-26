Metro Detroit freeways, roads flooded Friday morning due to heavy rain

Heavy rain overnight into Friday has led to flooding on roadways around Metro Detroit.

As of 6:30 a.m., no freeways are fully closed due to flooding, but some areas have lanes closed because of water over the road.

Freeway flooding:

EB I-696 after Lodge Freeway – Center lane, right lane, right shoulder blocked

WB I-94 at W Grand – Right Lane, right shoulder blocked

SB I-75 at Eureka – Only right lane open

Off the freeway, Kelly Road is closed between 14 Mile and Groesbeck due to flooding.

If you're headed on the roads Friday morning, give yourself extra time and expect to deal with ponding and large puddles. Radar estimated rainfall totals around .50 -.75" and the rain's still coming down. With the rain continuing, entire freeways could close later in the morning.