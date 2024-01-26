Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit freeways, roads flooded Friday morning due to heavy rain

By Amber Ainsworth
Rain leads to ponding, some flooding across Metro Detroit

Rain that continues to fall in Metro Detroit has lead to ponding on roads that could make for a tricky morning commute. Radar totals show that about .50 -.75 inches have already fallen.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Heavy rain overnight into Friday has led to flooding on roadways around Metro Detroit.

As of 6:30 a.m., no freeways are fully closed due to flooding, but some areas have lanes closed because of water over the road. 

Freeway flooding:

  • EB I-696 after Lodge Freeway – Center lane, right lane, right shoulder blocked
  • WB I-94 at W Grand – Right Lane, right shoulder blocked
  • SB I-75 at Eureka – Only right lane open

Off the freeway, Kelly Road is closed between 14 Mile and Groesbeck due to flooding.

If you're headed on the roads Friday morning, give yourself extra time and expect to deal with ponding and large puddles. Radar estimated rainfall totals around .50 -.75" and the rain's still coming down. With the rain continuing, entire freeways could close later in the morning. 