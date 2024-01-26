Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Wet start to Friday with rain showers lingering into afternoon

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Rain leads to ponding, some flooding across Metro Detroit

Rain that continues to fall in Metro Detroit has lead to ponding on roads that could make for a tricky morning commute. Radar totals show that about .50 -.75 inches have already fallen.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A wet morning commute to wind down the week. Radar estimated rainfall totals around .50 -.75" and the rain's still coming down. 

MORE: Freeways, roads flooded

Plan for ponding and puddles as you hit the road. The widespread rain will come to a close this morning, but some showers will be around into the afternoon and evening too. 

Areas of fog develop tonight, potentially dense again. Otherwise, a quiet start to the weekend. A system from the south grazes Southeast Michigan on Saturday night into Sunday morning with the chance for rain or snow, but not a lot of either. 

Temps are steady as we wind down January with the bitter cold air staying away for a while. 