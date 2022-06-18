Metro Detroit man accused of sexually abusing 6-year-old boy gets $2 million bond

article

A man is accused of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old boy and taking photos of the child.

Michigan State Police responded to Royal Oak Township on Wednesday on reports that 42-year-old Carlton Payton had sexually abused the boy.

Related: Michigan man convicted of stalking, sexually assaulting Texas girl

He is charged with one count of aggravated child sexually abusive activity; three counts of child sexually abusive activity; three counts of using a computer to commit a crime; and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Payton was given a $2 million bond.

According to the Sex Offender Registry, Payton was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 in 2003.