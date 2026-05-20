Metro Detroit Memorial Day parades

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Communities around Southeast Michigan plan to honor fallen servicemembers with parades and ceremonies this Memorial Day weekend.

Wayne-Westland Memorial Day Parade

Sunday, May 24 at 1 p.m.

The parade starts at John Glenn High School and will end at the Veterans Memorial Garden.

St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade

Sunday, May 24 at 10 a.m.

The parade starts at Harper Avenue at Nine Mile and travels north to 11 Mile Road.

Dearborn Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 25 at 9:30 a.m.

The parade begins at Michigan Avenue and Schaefer, and will run along Michigan Avenue to Veterans Memorial Park in front of the Henry Ford Centennial Library.

Eastpointe Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 25 at 11 a.m.

The parade will begin at the Military Museum and end at Spindler Park.

Beverly Hills Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 25 at 11 a.m.

The parade will begin at Groves High School, travel north along Evergreen Road then east on Beverly Road to Beverly Park.

Northville Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

The parade will begin in Downtown Northville, stop briefly at Oakwood Cemetery, and end at Rural Hill Cemetery.

Roseville Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

The parade will begin at Common and Normal and end at the Roseville Fire Department's Headquarters, where a memorial ceremony will be held.

Farmington Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

The parade will take place on Grand River Avenue between Orchard Lake and Downtown Farmington.

Ferndale Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

The parade will start at Livernois Street and Oakridge Street, run along Oakridge to Pinecrest, then to Nine Mile then onto Livernois to the Memorial Mall. A ceremony will follow.

Sterling Heights Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

The parade will begin in the City Center parking lot, and will travel south on Dodge Park Road.

Walled Lake Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 25 at 11 a.m.

The parade starts at 850 Ladd Road and heads along E. West Maple Road, finishing at the Casey J. Ambrose Public Safety Campus.

Belleville Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

The parade will begin at Belleville High School and end at the school. Attendees can also choose to attend a ceremony by turning right on High Street instead of continuing to the school.

South Lyon Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 25 at 9 a.m.

The parade starts at Bartlett Elementary, heads east on 10 Mile through downtown to Reynold Sweet Parkway. The parade ends at South Lyon Cemetery with a ceremony.

Milford Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 25 at 11 a.m.

The parade starts at the American Legion Hall on Commerce Road and ends in Central Park on Main Street.