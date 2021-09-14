Metro Detroit pizza shop owner sentenced to prison for Paycheck Protection Program scam

The CEO of several Macomb County pizza restaurants was sentenced to prison and must pay restitution after he defrauded the Paycheck Protection Program.

Michael Bischoff, the CEO of Passport Pizza, submitted at least nine falsified PPP loan applications seeking about $931,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

According to officials, he lied about payroll, business expenses, and the number of employees he had. He also used fabricated tax documents and fraudulently used another person’s personal identifying information.

Bischoff, 60, received $593,590 in PPP funds. He must pay that money back, as well as a $5,000 fine. He was also sentenced to 32 months in prison.