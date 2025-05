Metro Detroit Pride guide: Parades, gatherings, and more

article

Pride Month begins soon, and it sets the stage for a summer packed with rainbow-filled events around Southeast Michigan.

Looking for ways to celebrate Pride in Metro Detroit (and beyond?) Check out our 2025 Pride guide.

This calendar will be updated – check back for more events!

Saturday, May 31

Ferndale Pride - 12:30-10 p.m. in Downtown Ferndale

Friday, June 6

Ypsi Pride - 5-10 p.m. in Depot Town

Saturday, June 7

Motor City Pride - 1-9 p.m.

Sunday, June 8

Palmer Park Pride Run - 8 a.m. at 1121 Merrill Plaisance St.

Motor City Pride Parade - Noon

Motor City Pride - 12:30-7 p.m.

Saturday, June 14

Warren Pride - 12-6 p.m. at Warren Civic Center

Friday, June 20

Downriver Pride - 12-11 p.m. in Downtown Wyandotte

Saturday, June 21

Livonia Pride - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Schoolcraft College

Punk Pride - 7 p.m. at Small's in Hamtramck

Grosse Pointe Pride - 12-2 p.m. at the corner of Kercheval and St. Clair

Pride in the Park Lapeer - 12-4 p.m. at Anrook Park

Downriver Pride - 12-11 p.m. in Downtown Wyandotte

Sunday, June 22

Berkley Pride - 1-5 p.m. in Downtown Berkley

Arts & Pride - 2-6 p.m. at Civic Center Park in Madison Heights

Thursday, June 26

Canton Pride OUTside - 6-8:30 p.m. at Heritage Park Amphitheater

Sunday, June 29

Farmington Pride in the Park - 2-5 p.m. at Shiawassee Park

Blue Water Pride - 1-7 p.m. at McMorran Plaza in Port Huron

Pride events beyond June

Saturday, July 12

South Lyon Pride in the Park - 12-4 p.m. at McHattie Park

Saturday, July 26

Pride Royal Oak - 1-11 p.m. at Centennial Commons Park

Saturday, Aug. 2

Ann Arbor Pride - 12-9 p.m. in Downtown Ann Arbor

Saturday, Aug. 16

Macomb County Pride - 12-6 p.m. in Downtown Mt. Clemens

Saturday, Aug. 23

Transgender Pride in the Park - 12-6 p.m. at Martin Park