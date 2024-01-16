Metro Detroit school closings for Jan. 17

Southeast Michigan is experiencing a frigid period after a winter storm last week brought 3-6 inches of snow to the area.

Blustery and bitter cold conditions are expected to continue Wednesday, prompting dozens of school districts to cancel class another day.

A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday for all of southeast Michigan, according to the National Weather Service. Extreme wind chill readings ranging from 15 to 20 degrees below zero pose a risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

FOX 2's school closings page, which you can find by tapping here, lists every district that has announced closures for Wednesday.

"Use caution while traveling outside," according to NWS. "Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves."

The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin within as little as 30 minutes.

Snow showers are expected to return Thursday and Friday. The weekend will be party sunny but very cold.

