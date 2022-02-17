Metro Detroit snowstorm timeline -- How much snow to expect and when

A winter storm warning goes into effect for Southeast Michigan at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Here's what to expect:

Noon Thursday

Rain that fell Thursday morning has ended, leading to a bit of a break in precipitation before sleet and freezing rain begin around noon. Icy roads will be a concern.

2 p.m. Thursday

Wet, heavy snow will begin falling around 2-3 p.m. That will change to "normal" snow that is expected to continue through the evening and night.

Snowfall will be heavy at times, and potential flash freezing is expected overnight as temperatures drop to about 10 degrees.

4 a.m. Friday

The snow will end around 4 a.m. Friday. When it's all said and done, the Metro Detroit area will get 4-8 inches, while areas north of that are expected to get 2-5 inches.

