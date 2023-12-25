Metro Detroit traffic stops lead to police discovering 2 illegal guns

article

Michigan State Police found two illegal guns during separate traffic stops Friday.

The first stop happened on westbound I-696 near Coolidge in Oak Park. Police said a driver was stopped for speeding and improper lane use. Troopers also believed the driver was impaired.

Police arrested the 36-year-old Oak Park woman and searched her vehicle. Inside was a loaded Beretta 9mm pistol under the driver's seat. Police seized the weapon because the woman did not have a concealed pistol license.

"A great job not only taking a dangerous driver off the streets, but one that was also carrying a weapon illegally," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw.

That same day, troopers stopped a driver in Royal Oak Township because he didn't yield to traffic while leaving a private alley and didn't have insurance.

After speaking to the 45-year-old Royal Oak Township man, police believed he was under the influence. He also had a suspended license, police said.

Troopers ordered the man out of the vehicle and searched it. They found a Glock .45 that was reported stolen out of Livonia.

Also, police said the man is a felon, so he cannot possess firearms. He was arrested.