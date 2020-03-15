Mich. AG, state police to discuss coronavirus restrictions, price gouging

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, state police, and Health and Human Services will discuss governor Gretch Whitmer's executive order on group assemblies during a press conference on Sunday.

As the number of Michigan residents who have tested positive for coronavirus grows, Nessel, along with Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper, MDHHS Director Robert Gorden, and Livingston County Prosecutor William Vailliencourt, will discuss Whitmer's executive order that she issued last week, limiting the number of people who are allowed to gather to be less than 250.

The press conference, which will be done from Lansing and streamed out, is set to start at 1 p.m. Sunday. The exact nature of what will be discussed was not entirely clear, only to address the order restricting public assemblies.

Whitmer signed an executive order on Thursday to cancel all events over 250 people as the spread of the coronavirus/COVID-19 continues across Michigan. The mandate is to begin Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. and last through Sunday, April 5 at 5 p.m.

Under this executive order, all events and shared-space assemblages of more than 250 people are temporarily prohibited in the state. Certain assemblages are exempt from this prohibition, such as those for the purpose of:

Industrial or manufacturing work

Mass transit

The purchase of groceries or consumer goods

The executive order also closed all K-12 school buildings to students from Monday, March 16 until Sunday, April 5.

Following that press conference will be a second press conference involving the same people listed above plus representatives from the Better Business Bureau and restaurant associations to discuss efforts to rein in price-gouging.

