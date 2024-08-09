Michael Jackson-Bolanos gets 18 months for lying to police; murder, home invasion dismissed

The murder and home invasion charges against Michael Jackson-Bolanos, the man accused of killing Samantha Woll inside her own home last fall, have been dismissed – yet he will not walk free as he was sentenced to at least 18 months for lying to police in the case.

Jackson-Bolanos returned to court on Friday, Aug. 9, two weeks after he was last in court and his attorney filed a motion to dismiss. In July, a jury convicted 29-year-old Jackson-Bolanos of lying to police during the investigation into Woll's October 2023 murder. The jury also found him not guilty of premeditated murder but deadlocked on felony murder and home invasion charges.

Judge Margaret Van Houten returned to the bench Friday afternoon to address the motion.

Jackson-Bolanos' attorney argued that it would be double jeopardy to re-try the case, but prosecutors say it's not since Jackson-Bolanos was not acquitted on the charges.

Jackson-Bolanos' attorney cited Jaeger vs. United States to have the murder case dismissed on the grounds of double jeopardy. The prosecutor's response to the filing was that it agreed with the defense but said it was "bad law" and planned to appeal the decision.

Van Houten ruled that murder charges and home invasion charges would be dismissed.

After hearing arguments from both sides regarding sentencing, Van Houten sentenced Jackson-Bolanos to 18 months to 15 years with 243 days credit.

What did the prosecution want?

The Wayne County Prosecutor asked for up to 15 years – the maximum time allowed – based on previous arrests and convictions. Jackson-Bolanos was a habitual offender and had at least three previous convictions.

The prosecution discussed his history, saying that, dating back to 2011, Jackson-Bolanos had arrests and charges involving stolen property.

"Whenever he has been out in the community, he has committed more crimes," the prosecution said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor says lying to a police officer is not a victimless crime.

"Lying during an investigation is how innocent people get convicted of crimes," the prosecutor said. "When people lie, that's how people get caught up in the system."

The prosecutor's office's point is that Jackson-Bolanos liked to be a criminal and, once released, he said Jackson-Bolanos is unlikely to be reformed.

"It's clear that the defendant, when he's not lying to police officers, he's living a criminal lifestyle," he said.

What did Jackson-Bolanos' attorney argue?

Defense attorney Brian Brown called that request ‘preposterous’ and says if the prosecution cared about the truth, they would charge people who he claimed lied on the stand during the trial.

"Initially denying culpability is not enough for a prison sentence," he said. "People committed perjury during this trial. are they going after them? No."

Brown said Jackson-Bolanos is taking accountability for what he did that night.

"He won't even jaywalk going forward. He won't even forget to blow his nose after sneezing. that's how straight on the path that Mr. Jackson-Bolanos has to be," Brown said. "He takes responsibility for what he did that particular night. He knows that those bad decision led him to where he is right now."

Brown asked judge to follow a recommendation from the Michigan Department of Corrections for 18 months probation without a GPS tether.

"He admitted he lied - not to being the murderer - but he also came clean. He also told the truth," Brown said.

Why the judge sentenced him to 18 months

Saying the case was difficult, Van Houten said she had to follow guidelines and his previous convictions will lead her to making her ultimate sentencing.

"Guidelines would indicate prison," she said. "I could choose to give him jail time or straight up probation."

Van Houten said she had to look at the amount of lying that Jackson-Bolanos had done.

"If lying was an Olympic sport, you would get the gold medal," Van Houten said.

She said he lied repeatedly – including on the stand during the trial. She did not elaborate on which instances Jackson-Bolanos lied.

What happens next?

Brown promised in court that he would appeal the sentencing.

The prosecution promised to appeal the ruling of dismissing the murder charges.

Jackson-Bolanos will remain in custody for a total of at least 18 months with credit for his time served of 243 days.

How did Samantha Woll die?

Woll was found with several stab wounds outside her Detroit home last October. She had returned from a wedding the night before. The next time she was seen was on the front lawn of her home, a witness who spoke from the stand during the trial said.

Throughout the trial, Jackson-Bolanos maintained his innocence, including from the stand where he testified in his defense. He did admit to lying to police.

Police found Woll's blood on the defendant's clothes during their investigation. The prosecution claimed the evidence was proof that Jackson-Bolanos stabbed her, in addition to surveillance video showing him near Woll's home at the time of the crime.

But Jackson-Bolanos says the blood found on his jacket was from coming across her body - not from stabbing her.

His defense attorney had another theory about the case, arguing it was Woll's ex-boyfriend who was guilty. He had previously confessed to police before recounting the statement and later earning immunity.