Samantha Woll murder: Michael Jackson-Bolanos to learn if case will be re-tried or dismissed today

Michael Jackson-Bolanos, the man accused of killing Samantha Woll, will learn his sentence for lying to police on Friday, along with whether he's still facing a murder charge.

Sentencing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Watch live above.

In July, a jury convicted 29-year-old Jackson-Bolanos of lying to police during the investigation into Woll's October 2023 murder. The jury also found him not guilty of premeditated murder but deadlocked on felony murder and home invasion charges.

When Jackson-Bolanos is in court on Friday, Judge Margaret Van Houten will decide if the murder and home invasion charges should be dropped. A decision on the same issue was expected last month, but Van Houten said more time was needed.

Jackson-Bolanos' attorney argued that it would be double jeopardy to re-try the case, but prosecutors say it's not, and they want to re-try the case.

If Van Houten does decide to dismiss the case, prosecutors said they will appeal the decision.

Woll was found stabbed to death outside her Detroit home on Oct. 21, 2023. Security video and cell phone records placed Jackson-Bolanos in the area.

Jackson-Bolanos took the stand during his trial. He testified that he admitted seeing Woll's body on the ground while breaking into vehicles the night of her murder. He said he went up to her and checked to see if she was alive, but did not call police when he realized she was dead due to him stealing items from vehicles that night.

However, when first questioned by police, he told them that he didn't see a body, hence the lying to police charge and conviction.

While Jackson-Bolanos maintained his innocence, prosecutors said drops of blood on his jacket and cell phone location data linked him to the crime.

His attorney argues that the killer was actually Woll's ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Herbstman. He confessed to Woll's murder but later recanted that confession. When Herbstman took the stand, he attributed the confession to a recent change in medication made him delusional.