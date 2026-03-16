Michigan AG talks rise of anti-Semitism and efforts to fight hate crimes

The Brief The Michigan Attorney General is speaking on the rise of anti-Semitism and efforts to combat hate crimes in the country. She is speaking following the attack on a Jewish synagogue in West Bloomfield Township.



Officials are delivering remarks following the assault on a Michigan synagogue last week.

No students or staff were injured after a suspect drove a truck into the Temple Israel building with a firearm along with fireworks and tubs of gasoline stored inside the vehicle.

Watch the press conference live in the player above.

The backstory:

An attack at Temple Israel, a synagogue in West Bloomfield, is being investigated as a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community.

Just after 12:15 p.m. Thursday, police began receiving calls about an active shooter at the synagogue, which also houses a learning center and was full of children at the time.

A day later, few new details about the incident were released. However, the community and officials have provided their own statements. The Michigan governor called on people to calm down the rhetoric while U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin spoke about the normalization of violence and remarks that perpetuate anti-Semitic tropes.

According to sources, 41-year-old man was armed with a rifle when he crashed a truck into the building, hitting and knocking a security guard unconscious. Another security guard was able to shoot Ghazali, who was found dead inside his vehicle.

Authorities have not confirmed if Ghazali fired shots, but a high-level source told FOX 2 that they believe he did fire his weapon.

The vehicle also caught fire, filling the building with smoke that led to some first responders suffering smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.