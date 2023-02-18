Michigan basketball pregame honors Michigan State before rivalry game

Saturday night's Wolverines and Spartans rivalry basketball game took a different tone less than a week removed from the mass shooting tragedy at Michigan State University.

The University of Michigan hosted the Michigan State Spartans at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor tonight and the U-M athletic administration had many different things planned to honor and support their in-state rivals.

The pregame started with UM's basketball team wearing specially designed team warm-ups that recognized MSU. For fans, they had 2,000 specially designed shirts for the Maize Rage and student ticket holders.

"Everyone’s a big family today."

Before the game started, they had a 30-second moment of silence - which was paired with the Crisler Center being lit up green and white using programmable LED wristbands distributed to all fans.

The Maize Rage student section also was home to a 12x8 "Spartan Strong" flag.

"I think it’s really special Wolverines being really supportive-recently started grad school here, hanging up the Spartan flag, never see in Ann Arbor," said Jaelyn Thomas, an MSU Graduate.

Lastly - the UM Pep Band has learned the MSU alma mater and played it on Saturday.

The gestures are the latest in support from the typically bitter in-state rivals in the wake of Monday's shooting. On Wednesday, UM athletics unveiled Spartan decals that some sports will wear on their helmets.

"I think that a lot of things are bigger than sports, and this is just an example of coming together to show support."