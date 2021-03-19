Michigan boosts outdoor stadium capacity to 20%, state mandates infection control plans at venues

The Michigan health department is updating its epidemic order on masks and gathering limits by increasing the capacity for outdoor stadiums and venues.

These changes go into effect next Monday and will remain in effect until April 19.

The health department also says that fully vaccinated individuals can now join in residential settings with other vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

"Today's action is an important step towards normalcy, but there's still more work to do," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "As always, mask up, maintain social distancing and wash your hands. We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of the virus so we can end this pandemic together."

The updates in mask requirements and gathering limits come as the state is seeing an increase in COVID-19 spread among residents.

Under the updated order, outdoor venues can allow up to 20% capacity among those with established infection control plans. That means sites:

Advertisement

Establish an infection control plan that complies with the protocols included in MDHHS’s document entitled Enhanced Outdoor Stadium and Arena Guidance.

Posts the mitigation plan publicly.

Sends infection control plans to the local health department and MDHHS at least seven days before scheduled events.

Administers a testing program as specified in MDHHS’s Guidance for Athletics for all players.

The state had received criticism from some public officials after it maintained a 1,000-person limit at Comerica Park for the Detroit Tigers. This order updates the capacity limits for venues like professional sports in Michigan.

"We truly appreciate the ongoing partnership with the Governor’s office and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. We are thrilled to safely welcome back the best fans in baseball to Comerica Park for Opening Day and beyond," said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports and Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings