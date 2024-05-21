Michigan Central Station ticket site crashes

article

Minutes before tickets were set to become available for Michigan Central Station's opening concert and tours, the website crashed.

Tickets were slated to be available at noon Tuesday. However, the website quickly became overloaded and gave site visitors an error message.

While troubleshooting is done, the website will be down, a rep for Michigan Central said.

"We have temporarily paused ticket registration while we troubleshoot the website. Out if fairness for everyone trying to get tickets, registration will resume later, we will provide more information about when tickets will be made available on our social channels @michigancentraldetroit and michigancentral.com once the site is back up," the rep said.

Michigan Central Station will open next month with a concert on June 6, followed by 10 days of tours of the former train depot. The concert and tours will both be free, but attendees must register in advance.

Once the site is fixed, tickets will be available here.

Related article

Ford Motor Co. purchased Michigan Central in 2018 and began an overhaul of the building that had been gutted by vandals and severely damaged by the elements after it closed in 1988.

MCS served as a hub for train travel from 1913 until it closed. The renovation process included cleaning up the mess from the three decades the building was empty, as well as restoring the building to reflect what it looked like when it was a bustling train depot. This included using old photos and 3D printing to create what couldn't be salvaged.

Michigan Central's future won't include trains, but it will still be transportation focused; the building will house Ford's autonomous vehicle teams, while the main area will be open to the public.