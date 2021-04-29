Michigan chiropractor who worked to repeal Whitmer's emergency powers says he will run for governor

article

A Kalamazoo chiropractor who opposed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home orders when the coronavirus pandemic struck and helped with an effort to repeal her emergency powers announced Wednesday he will run against the Democrat in 2022.

Garrett Soldano, a Republican, last spring started a Facebook group called "Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine" that gained roughly 380,000 members before the social media company shut it down. He co-chaired Unlock Michigan, a GOP-affiliated ballot initiative that would wipe from the books a law -- which was later declared unconstitutional -- that Whitmer used to issue restrictions to curb COVID-19.

"Like President Trump, I'm not a politician and I've never run for office before," Soldano said in a statement. "Michigan needs a governor who will restore the freedoms that Gretchen Whitmer has stripped away from all of us."

He released an 11-minute campaign video that includes comments from an Owosso barber who defied the governor and reopened his shop.

The 42-year-old Soldano, who played football at Western Michigan University, is the fifth Republican to form a gubernatorial committee. All are lesser-known candidates.

The Michigan Democratic Party called Soldano a "fringe" candidate and "snake oil salesman," saying his bid shows the GOP cannot recruit a viable contender.