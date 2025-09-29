The Brief A man running for city council in Burton had spoken to the gunman in the deadly Grand Blanc church shooting a week before the attack. He told FOX 2 the shooter strongly disagreed with the LDS church, going as far as to call its members ‘the anti-Christ’ "This was true religious animosity towards the LDS church," said Kris Johns.



Less than a week before a gunman carried out a deadly shooting at a church in Genesee County, the shooter had expressed what one man is calling "true religious animosity."

Burton resident Kris Johns had spoken with the 40-year-old man while campaigning for city council in the small community.

Johns was going door-to-door in September, campaigning for a seat on the city council in Burton when he met a man identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford.

Johns told FOX 2 that Sandford said he was a veteran, having served as a marine, and that he had toured in Iraq.

"He did mention that he had experienced drug addiction issues. He then moved to Utah to plow snow and then he had met a woman," he said. "And then he gets into the Mormon Bible…"

According to Johns, the shooter said he had a strong disagreement with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"And that ultimately, we're having a banter and I remember taking away and I will never forget this, he (said) ‘Mormons are the anti-Christ.'

"This was true religious animosity towards the LDS church. I mean there was no discussion about political pieces, no current events," he added.

Four people died and eight others were injured after a gunman rammed his pickup truck through the front doors of the LDS church in Grand Blanc Sunday morning.

The shooter had previously set fire to the building before carrying out his attack, police said. Law enforcement also found four IEDs in his pickup truck, which remains parked outside the burned-out building.

A day after the attack, everyone who had been inside the building was accounted for.

