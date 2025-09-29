Michigan church shooting: Whitmer says to 'lower the temperature of rhetoric'

The Brief Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to bring down the rhetoric after a church mass shooting. Whitmer said speculation can be dangerous in the aftermath of the Grand Blanc Township tragedy. The governor said like many she has questions, but urged the public to let law enforcement do their job.



One day after a mass shooting and an intentionally set fire at a Genesee County church killing four people, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is cautioning the public against pointing fingers.

The backstory:

Ten victims were wounded by gunfire, two fatally at the Grand Blanc Township Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Two other victims were found inside the heavily damaged church once the fire was put out - police said they had not been shot.

The gunman, identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford of Burton, was a military veteran who was a married father. He was killed in a gunfight with responding police.

There is no word yet on a motive by Sanford. The governor said like many, she has questions but warned that now is the time to pull together.

"At this juncture, speculation is unhelpful and it can be downright dangerous," she said. "So, I just ask that people lower the temperature of rhetoric, keep your loved ones close, and keep this community close to your hearts."

Police said on Monday that all people at the LDS church had been accounted for, while the ATF is warning those who live in the area or attend the church to avoid it while the investigation continues.

Sanford used an accelerant after ramming his pickup truck into the church, intentionally setting the fire which engulfed the structure.

Whitmer said as a state, we know the pain of a mass shooting aftermath all too well.

"This might be a familiar pain, but it hurts all the same every time. We cannot keep living our lives like this," she said. "I know that this community is reeling right now, and I want you to know that the state of Michigan has your back."

Michigan has suffered a string of mass shootings in the last four years - Oxford High School in 2021, Michigan State University in 2023 and the Rochester Hills splash pad in 2024.

In June a Wayne church was attacked by an active shooter who was run over by a church-goer, then killed by an armed guard.

Whitmer said the soft-target nature of the nation's mass shooting incidents is disturbing.

"I'm also here as a fellow Michigander whose heart is breaking by another mass shooting in a place that is supposed to be defined by togetherness and a close-knit community," Whitmer said. "We've seen gun violence in our schools, stores, parades, festivals and our houses of worship. These are places that we go to feel connected, to feel safe, to be together."

The governor thanked first responders and police for their brave actions in the moments following the chaotic attack.

"I know that in the hours and days ahead, we will see the best of Michigan - we will see neighbors being neighborly, checking in with a call, bringing over some food, or offering a hug," she said. "We'll see. Medical providers work hard to save lives and treat those in need with scars, both seen and unseen.

"We will see this congregation unite and rally together like never before and continue worshiping together, singing together and serving together because that's who Michiganders are."

To watch the entire press conference, see the video below: