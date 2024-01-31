People scouring dumpsters of dispensaries are finding marijuana products, and the state wants it to stop.

The Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) sent a reminder to licensees Tuesday about proper disposal of pot. This reminder comes after multiple reports of people entering dumpsters and taking these products.

According to the CRA, dispensaries must render waste into an unusable and unrecognizable form.

Marijuana product waste and marijuana plant waste must then be disposed of in a secured waste receptacle using one or more of the following methods: