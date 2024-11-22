Michigan driver killed after another driver hits deer, crashes into them

A deer vs. pickup truck collision led to a fatal crash early Friday, Michigan State Police said.

Police said a 30-year-old Remus man was driving a Dodge Ram west on M-46 in Six Lakes, which is southwest of Mount Pleasant, when he struck a deer in the road near Hillman Road at 5:19 a.m. The crash caused the truck to cross the center line and hit a Chevrolet Impala on the other side of the road head-on.

The Impala driver, a 44-year-old Morley man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ram driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

What to do if a deer is in the road

With a population of about 2 million, you are bound to see a deer while driving. The animals are most active between dusk and dawn, though they can run into the road at any time.

Never veer for deer. Swerving could lead to a more severe crash.

If a deer is in the road, keep your vehicle straight and brake firmly.

What to do if you hit a deer

If you cannot avoid hitting a deer, pull off the road after the collision and contact police and your insurance company. Be sure to let police know if the animal is in the road where it could be blocking traffic.

When you can safely get out of your vehicle, be sure to take photos of the damage in case you need them when you file a claim.

When you do get out of the vehicle, do not approach the deer. If it is alive, it may be aggressive and could hurt you.