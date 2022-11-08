Michigan Election Night Live - how to see results on FOX 2

Turnout for the 2022 Midterm elections in Michigan has been higher than expected as election clerks from around the state have said in-person voting was higher than they believed would happen on Tuesday.

As millions of voters cast their vote, we're tracking the results that matter the most to Michigan voters - from the race for governor to the ballot issues to congressional races.

FOX 2 will be tracking results all night long on air and online, however, we don't make calls on races. FOX 2 is a part of the Associated Press and either the AP or FOX News will make calls and we will report them.

Throughout the night, FOX 2 will be streaming starting with our news at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Election Night Live

This election night is bigger than ever before so we have a three-hour special with FOX 2's Roop Raj and Taryn Asher starting at 7 p.m.

Election Night Live will also include Charlie Langton, Oakland University Political Professor David Dulio, plus two supporters from both the Republican and Democratic parties.

You can watch it in the player below.

How to Find Election Results

We know we're all anxiously waiting for results to come in and we're tracking them throughout the night on several pages throughout FOX2detroit.com. If you're looking for the seven biggest races:

Governor

7th Congressional District

Secretary of State

Attorney General

Ballot Proposal 1 - limiting term limits and requiring financial disclosures

Ballot Proposal 2 - changes to voting laws

Ballot Proposal 3 - abortion on the ballot

Check this story out where we'll be updating our results all night long.