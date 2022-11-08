Michigan Election Results: Debbie Dingell wins reelection in newly-drawn 6th Congressional District

Debbie Dingell has scored another term in office after defeating Republican Whitney Williams in a race for the 6th Congressional District.

It'll be the first time the Democrat represents the newly-drawn district, which includes places like Canton, Belleville, Novi, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, and Pittsfield Charter Township.

The longtime congresswoman has served in office since 2014 after taking over the seat from her late husband. It was considered one of the safer Democratic seats in Congress.

The 6th District has 776,619 people in it and stretches from the western edge of Lake Erie in southern Wayne County as well as portions of Oakland County and all of Washtenaw County.

While Dingell's victory wasn't in doubt, the Democrat's control in Congress was very much on the ballot amid a heavy push from Republicans to retake control of Congress.

