Michigan Election Results: Lisa McClain wins reelection in newly-drawn 9th Congressional District

article

Lisa McClain has won re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives, this time the state's 9th Congressional seat.

McClain beat democratic challenger Brian Jaye with 63.2% of the vote in the Republican-heavy 9th district, which includes part of Oakland and Macomb County and expands up into the Thumb.

McClain was expected to win the race for the House in the district, adding another seat to the Republican's count as they push to retake control of Congress.

Find more 2022 election results stories here. You can also track results in other elections using this interactive map.

The 9th District has 776,555 people in it and includes most of the thumb of Michigan.

That includes portion of Macomb and Oakland counties, as well as Lapeer, St. Clair, Sanilac, Tuscola, and Huron counties.