Michigan firework laws: What to know for New Year's Eve

article

Michigan law allows you to ring in 2022 with fireworks, but there are some rules you must follow.

MORE: Allen Park PD providing noise reducing headphones for NYE

Consumer-grade fireworks are allowed from 11 a.m. Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

Fireworks can only be lit on personal property by people who are not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Related: Planning to drink this holiday season? AAA offers free rides home

Public property, including streets and sidewalks, school property, or church property, are off limits. Also, it is illegal to light fireworks on someone else's property without permission.

If fireworks cause property damage, injure someone, or kill someone, the person who lit the firework could be charged with a misdemeanor or felony.

More News: People to avoid celebratory gunfire as they celebrate New Year

Violating firework laws could lead to time in prison and fines up to $10,000.

Be sure to check local ordinances if you plan to use fireworks because some cities may have rules that are more restrictive than the state laws.