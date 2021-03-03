Michigan GOP-led legislature passes $4.2B virus plan without Whitmer's input

Michigan's Legislature has approved a $4.2 billion coronavirus relief plan without a deal with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Majority Republicans are pressing the Democratic governor to curtail her pandemic powers. Democrats oppose the GOP's decision to not allocate all federal aid immediately. It's unclear if Whitmer will veto the entire package or sign some of it.

According to FOX 2's Tim Skubick, $110 million would go to vaccine distribution, $204 million would be used for COVID-19 testing, $150 million would go to frontline direct care workers in hospital and nursing homes, $300 million would help businesses in financial trouble, and $283 million would provide rental assistance.

The legislation includes a provision linking $840 million in school funding to Whitmer ceding authority to prohibit in-person instruction or sports to local officials. The governor is sure to veto that.

But she could still approve some or all of $3 billion in spending.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.