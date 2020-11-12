Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holding COVID-19 news conference Thursday afternoon

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to speak on the state of COVID-19. She'll be speaking at 3:15 p.m. You can watch in the video player below or at fox2detroit.com/live.

Gov. Whitmer and state's medical director Dr. Joneigh Khaldun most recently spoke last week about the state of the virus in Michigan, saying they're "very concerned" about the "alarming" rate at which the daily case rate is increasing. Michigan hospital executives also spoke earlier on Thursday to sound the alarm on hospital capacity.

Health executives from Beaumont, Henry Ford, Spectrum, as well as health care systems in the Upper Peninsula described positivity rates Thursday from testing tripling at some hospitals.

"Our situation in Michigan is once again heading to a place that is going to be very painful for our state unless we take personal responsibility - all of us across the state to slow the spread," said Gerry Anderson, executive chairman of DTE, who hosted the virtual press conference.

"The state is now in a phase of exponential increases in both COIVD-19 cases and hospitalizations," he said. "A 40% weekly increase implies cases double every two-to-two-and-a-half weeks."

Unlike the COVID-19 surge in late spring, when available beds ran short and ventilator supply ran dangerously low, hospitals are now seeing bigger signs of exhaustion and fatigue among health care workers along with fewer rapid testing supplies due to necessity for the tests elsewhere around the country.

So far, Beaumont and Henry Ford Health have both altered visitation policies for some of their hospitals. They haven't made the decision to postpone elective surgeries but may have to halt some scheduled procedures as staffing burdens become more serious.

One week ago, during her news conference with Gov. Whitmer, Dr. Khaldun gave the following states about the case rates in Michigan.

PERCENT POSITIVE RATE

In Michigan, an average of 43,000 diagnostic tests was conducted daily the last week of October and into November with an overall percent positive rate of 7.5%.

Dr. Khaldun has said that high of a percent positive rate indicates community spread is happening. She has previously stated that a percent positivity rate of 3% and below indicates community spread is not happening. Dr. Khaldun said the percent positive rate has been increasing for five weeks now.

Moreso, she added that many people - as many as 50% of cases right now - have no idea how they got the virus.

The Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo regions have the highest percent positive rate right now, over 9%.

The Detroit, Saginaw, Lansing and Saginaw regions have a rate between 5.5% - 7.7%.

Jackson has the lowest rate right now at 4.1%.

DAILY CASE RATES

Overall, Michigan's daily case rate is 261 cases per million people per day right now. Dr. Khaldun said the state is reporting more than five times the number of new cases per day now than what was being reported in early September.

The Upper Peninsula has the highest case rate at 509 cases per million people per day.

The Grand Rapids region has a case rate of 370 cases per million people per day.

The Kalamazoo region has a case rate of 331 cases per million people per day.

The Detroit, Saginaw, Lansing and Traverse City regions have case rates over 200 cases per million people per day.

The Jackson region has the lowest case rate in the state right now at 193 cases per million people per day.

HOSPITALIZATION AND DEATH RATES

Dr. Khaldun said all regions are still seeing an increase in hospitalizations.

As of Nov. 4, more than 1,900 people were hospitalized for COVID across state, Dr. Khaldun said, which is four times more than the hospitalization rate at the end of August. We're not yet seeing the hospital numbers like what we saw in the spring, but Dr. Khaldun cautioned that they are still steadily rising. About 60% of covid hospitalizations are outside of SE Michigan.

As hospitalization rates go up, expect deaths to follow in a few weeks.

Dr. Khaldun said the average right now is 19 deaths per day, twice what it was in the beginning of September. She said some projection models show deaths could be up to 100 per day by the end of December if our curbing behaviors don't change.

