Watch Live: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, state leaders holds press conference on election safety

Less than a week until Michigan votes will start to be counted, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and other state leaders will discuss election day plans.

The governor's office announced she will speak at 1 p.m. with Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Benson, and Attorney General Dana Nessel to discuss coordinated efforts to 'ensure a convenient and flexible election.'

This will be the first time leaders have spoken since a Michigan Court of Claims ruled that Benson's directive to ban guns within 100 feet of polling locations on Election Day was illegal. The ruling was issued Tuesday before 5 p.m. and Wednesday morning, Benson's office has filed an appeal.

Three gun rights groups sued Benson, and on Monday, FOX 2 reported that Bob Stevenson, the head of the Michigan Association of Police Chiefs, said the order was probably not enforceable.

Benson's office has urged all voters to either drop their ballots off at the local clerk's office, vote early in person or vote in person on Nov. 2. Benson began urging people to drop off their ballots on October 20, two weeks before Election Day, saying that's the best way to ensure your ballot is received in time.

Voters who have already submitted their ballots can still change their vote but the clock is ticking.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, you have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, to change your vote by mail. If you would like a new ballot, you must sign a request and state you want a new ballot mailed to you or be picked up in person by that deadline.

However, you can also spoil it in person at your local clerk's office by 10 a.m. on Nov. 2.

Lastly, if you have not yet submitted your ballot, you can return it and spoil it in person by 4 p.m. at your local clerk's office by 4 p.m. on Nov. 2.