Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to announce extension of Stay Home order on Thursday

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will announce on Thursday that she's extending the 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order as the outbreak of coronavirus continues in the state.

Whitmer told WOOD-TV on Wednesday that it would be extended and said she would announce details on the extension on Thursday. Her office confirmed the information to FOX 2.

On Wednesday, Michigan passed 20,000 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a total of 959 deaths.

Gov. Whitmer's office said she would announce the extension during a press briefing that is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday.

The move falls in line with the state of emergency that Michigan legislators approved on Tuesday, extending the Governor's declaration to the end of April

The move is not a surprise as just last Friday, she told FOX 2 that she anticipated extending the Stay Home order.

"We're always going to make decisions based on the best information, the best science and always centered around what's in the best interest of the public health. I would anticipate that I would have to lengthen the stay at home order," Whitmer said.

Gov. Whitmer issued the 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' executive order on March 23rd and it went into effect the following day. Since then, all essential businesses have been ordered to close. This means Michigan's 10 million residents are asked to avoid all nonessential travel and remain at home.

The order was originally currently set to expire on April 13th.

A model released by a health institute echoed that prediction, projecting the state will report its peak in resources around mid-April and over 3,000 deaths by May. So far 617 people have died from the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump announced on March 28th that CDC social distancing guidelines are to be followed through at least the end of April.

On Wednesday, Gov. Whitmer extended the state's emergency declaration and also declared a disaster for Michigan. Those declarations superseded her previous emergency orders but did not impact the Stay Home order.