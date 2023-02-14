Michigan governor orders flags lowered to honor MSU shooting victims

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to remember and honor the victims of the shooting at Michigan State University.

Shortly after speaking at a press briefing on campus at MSU regarding the shooting of 8 students - 3 of whom died and 5 others are critically hurt – Whitmer ordered the lowering of flags within the Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds across the state.

"The whole state of Michigan is wrapping its arms around the Spartan community today," said Governor Whitmer. "MSU's campus is a special place for so many that is now the site of a tragic and senseless act of violence. I'm heartbroken for the victims and every student, parent, faculty, and MSU staff member affected by last night's events. I want to thank law enforcement, first responders, and medical professionals for acting quickly to protect campus and save lives. We must work together to end this gun violence that claims the lives of too many Americans and upends the lives of countless others every day."

Whtimer said the state will honor the victims and stand in solidarity with the Spartan community. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Flags will remain at half staff until further notice.

