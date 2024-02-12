The speaker of the Michigan House removed a lawmaker from his committee assignments over a racist post the lawmaker endorsed on social media last week.

Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, said Rep. Josh Schriver had "a history of promoting debunked theories and dangerous rhetoric" on Monday after the Oxford Republican appeared to support a racist theory that was shared by a right-wing activist on X.

The "Great Replacement" theory falsely asserts there is an active and covert effort to replace white populations in current white-majority countries, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

On social media on Feb. 6, Schriver re-posted the conspiracy theory. Six days later, Schriver still hasn't taken down the post.

"I will not allow the Michigan House of Representatives to be a forum for the proliferation of racist, hateful and bigoted speech," Tate said in a statement Monday, in response to Schriver's post. "The House of Representatives is the people’s house, and all Michiganders should look upon this body and take pride in how we conduct ourselves. It is also a workplace, and I have a responsibility to make sure the employees of the House feel safe and secure."

Tate said he previously spoke out against Schriver's use of social media.

In response to the lawmaker's post, Tate said he was kicking him off the House Natural Resources, Environment, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation Committee. Resources that are made available to lawmakers will also be withheld by the House Business Office.

He will still be allowed to cast a vote in the House.