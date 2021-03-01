Michigan lawmakers propose 4 a.m. closing time to help bars impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Michigan bar owners hope a new bill that would change closing time to 4 a.m. will help them bounce back from COVID-19 losses.

George Boukas, who owns the Temple Bar in Detroit's Midtown, said business is down 70 percent due to the pandemic.

"If we have a good night or people want to stay till 4 a.m., we can stay open until 4 a.m.," Boukas said. "We have dance parties on Fridays and Saturdays. Most kids are not ready to go home at 2:30 a.m."

Right now, bars must close at 10 p.m. due to a curfew from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. If the bill passes, bars will be able to close later than the usual 2 a.m. when that curfew is lifted. Boukas said that extra time will allow workers more hours to earn tips.

Rep. Ryan Berman (R-Commerce Township), one of the bill sponsors, testified in support of the measure last week in Lansing.

"Not everybody’s on the same sleep schedule. People work nights, people work weekends, and different shifts. If somebody gets off at midnight, 2 a.m., maybe they want to meet their buddies up," he said.

However, not everyone supports changing closing time.

Mike Tobias from the Michigan Alcohol Policy Promoting Health and Safety believes that the change would lead to more safety concerns.

"Most of us know somebody who has been hit by a drunk driver. I believe that if this legislation passes, you’re going to see an increase in drunk driving crash and alcohol-related injuries, like assault and things," Tobias said. "It’s terrible they have been impacted so heavily by COVID. I just wish we could look at ways to help them safely reopen versus expanding hours to 4 a.m."

In Michigan, the leisure and hospitality industry was hit harder with jobs lost than any other industry, with employment down 47% in December from what it was in December 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Tobias said it's just not worth it for people to drive further to stay out later.

"There'll be some drinkers who will travel to nearby communities perhaps in Flint or Detroit and will be traveling from Shiawassee County to these places that are open until 4 a.m. and then driving back at 5 or 5:30 in the morning," Tobias said. "I think it may help a few bars or restaurants, maybe the casinos and that kind of thing, but overwhelming, there's more harm than good."

The Michigan House of Representatives is expected to hold a vote on the bill on Tuesday.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.