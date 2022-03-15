Expand / Collapse search

Michigan Legislature votes to halt gas tax; Gov. Whitmer opposed

By David Eggert
Published 
Associated Press

Michigan gas prices remain at record-high levels

While climbing gas prices have somewhat plateaued in their growth, their stagnation comes as U.S. prices on average and in Michigan remain at some of the highest levels ever reported.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers voted Tuesday to suspend the state’s 27.2-cents-a-gallon gasoline and diesel taxes for six months, finalizing a bill that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signaled she will veto.

The Republican-sponsored legislation was approved 24-14 on mostly party lines in the GOP-controlled Senate after the House passed it last week. It would save drivers facing higher pump prices about $725 million by freezing the taxes from April through September.

Whitmer, a Democrat, has instead supported halting the federal 18.4-cents-per-gallon gas tax and 24.4-cent diesel tax while calling for negotiations to commence on permanent, targeted state income tax deductions and credits for retirees and lower-wage earners. She will soon veto a separate Republican-backed measure that would cut the state income tax, bolster deductions for seniors and bring back a child tax credit.

The statewide average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $4.23, down slightly from a record high last Thursday. It was up from $4.18 a week ago and $3.35 a month ago.