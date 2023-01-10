Michigan man charged with kidnapping and trafficking woman, accused of similar crimes against child in 2000s

article

Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson said Michael Barajas, the man with teeth filed to points charged with kidnapping a woman and threatening to ‘rip out her throat’ as he trafficked her, is accused of similar assaults of a young child in the early 2000s.

Swanson held a live update on Tuesday, where he discussed the details of the Barajas case. In mid-December, Swanson announced the arrest of Barajas, who he called a ‘serial monster’, after authorities said a 20-year-old pregnant woman escaped following three weeks of being held and sexually assaulted.

Barajas was arrested in December by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) after authorities said a 20-year-old pregnant woman escaped after three weeks of being held and sexually assaulted.

The woman was kidnapped over the week of Thanksgiving and held in a home full of trash and debris with windows screwed shut as she was tied to the bed with a rope. She tried to escape on three different occasions with the last one finally being successful.

READ MORE: Michigan sheriff says man with teeth filed to points kidnapped woman, threatened to rip out her throat

In discussing the details of the case, Swanson said he believed that Barajas was responsible for similar crimes. As a result of the case, another woman came forward.

Swanson said his office received a call a week ago from a woman who said she was abused by Barajas between 2003 and 2007, with the crimes starting when she was just 4 years old.

The woman was connected to Barajas between a family relationship, Swanson said. The woman said Barajas would make similar threats, intimidation, and sexual assaults that happened to the woman in Flint. Swansons said Barajas would commit these acts 4 to 5 times a week, with close to 100 different assaults happening to the little girl.

When the relationship between the adults ended, the girl was rescued from it but never told her story until Barajas' arrest.

That woman's torture ended 15 years ago and Swanson believes there are other victims that can have a voice.

"He doesn't stop. He will not stop. That's why he's a serial monster," Swanson said.

The Genesee County Sheriff said Michael Barajas, 36, had filed teeth and threatened to rip out a woman's throat.sheriff says.

Swanson also unveiled more details about the woman's torture - saying she was tied down with a rope, multiple guns were held to her head, and she was forced to suck on a pacifier during the sexual assaults.

Former Roseville Boy Scout leader sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child

Swanson announced that two other suspects were arrested as well - Alex Schmidt and Juwan Housey. According to Swanson, Barajas sent both of these men out to ‘do his bidding’ by kidnapping the woman. Swanson said Schmidt drove a yellow Hummer that picked up the victim.

Both men are charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

The three men then took part in torturing the woman for three weeks until she ultimately escaped.

But there are at least two others wanted: a man who goes by the name ‘Lil Rayn’ and another man Cody Lohrer, who Swanson said is not charged but is a person of interest.

The GHOST team was established in 2018 and Swanson said this was the worst case of sex trafficking he's seen.

"There's no other purpose for him to do what he's doing in order for him to do good, it is only evil," he said.

He also promised any victims who come forward will be protected by the team.

"This is a trade. That's why human trafficking is the fastest growing enterprise in the world," he said. "They use dope to keep her sedated while they raped her throughout the day."

Due to the second woman coming forward, a total of 20 new charges have been filed against Barajas - including weapons, intimidation and bribery, and ten CSC first degree charges.