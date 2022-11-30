Michigan man gets 30 years in prison after peeping tom investigation leads to child porn discovery

A west Michigan man will spend 30 years in prison after police found child porn on his phone while investigating another crime.

Thomas Burgett, 37, of Holland, was caught taking photos through an adult woman's window. During that investigation, police found hundreds of child porn images, including photos of a 4-year-old that he had taken, federal authorities said.

When he is released from prison, he will have five years of supervised released.

While sentencing Burgett, U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering noted that Burgett "engaged in conduct that will, for a lifetime, severely impact" the victim.

Beckering also said that Burgett had "a long history" of similar offenses and despite starting treatment at an early age, "this was an addiction" for him.

"The images Burgett created are not merely pictures but are a permanent record of his sexual abuse and exploitation of a child," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "I struggle to think of behavior more reprehensible, and that is why investigating child predators is a priority for the FBI. I would like to thank the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office for bringing this defendant to our attention and for its assistance in obtaining some measure of justice for this victim."