Michigan man killed in Texas shooting that injured 14

A Michigan man who worked for Ford and was visiting Austin, Texas, was killed in a mass shooting early Saturday morning.

Douglas Kantor has been identified as the man killed early Saturday morning when two men opened fire on a crowd of people in Austin. 13 other people were hurt in the shooting but Kantor was the only one who has died from the shooting.

According to his brother, Kantor was visiting Austin when he was killed. The city's police chief told FOX7Austin that most of the victims are believed to have been innocent bystanders. One juvenile suspect was taken into custody.

Kantor's brother posted a statement on the Douglas John Kantor Memorial page on Facebook that his brother moved to Michigan and received his bachelor's degree from Michigan State in computer engineering.

The 25-year-old New York native then received his master's degree in business from the University of Michigan and worked in the IT department at Ford.

His brother also said he had just bought his first house and was planning to marry his high school sweetheart and start a family.

"He was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. He was loved by his family, friends and everyone who met him. This senseless tragedy has put an end to all his dreams."

A memorial fund has been set up for Kantor and the 13 other victims of the tragedy.

