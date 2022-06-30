Michigan man sentenced to jail, probation after threatening to decapitate judge

article

A Michigan man will spend time in jail after authorities say he threatened to decapitate a judge and challenged him to a duel.

Jonathan Brisson, 32, of Vanderbilt, was sentenced this week to 12 months in jail with credit for 100 days time served, and two years of probation. He also cannot have contact with Otsego County Circuit Court Chief Judge Colin G. Hunter, and must undergo mental health treatment.

Brisson pleaded guilty to attempted communicating a false threat of terrorism in March.

Authorities said Brisson admitted to making the posts directed at the judge because he was angry Hunter was granted a personal protection order against him.

"My office will continue to aggressively pursue threats against public officials," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "Those who would threaten violence against office holders must know there are real consequences for their actions."