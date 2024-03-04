Michigan man stabbed in back by woman he was hugging, police say

A Michigan man was comforting a woman by hugging her when she allegedly stabbed him last week, police said.

According to Michigan State Police, 32-year-old Autumn Marie Burton was helping the victim move at a home on Blanchard Street in Alpena Township on Feb. 27 when she saw a text message between the victim and another woman. This message upset Burton, police said.

When the man tried to comfort the victim by giving her a hug, police said she stabbed him in the back. Both Burton and the victim fled.

The victim met with police at a home on E Nicholson Hill Road before being taken to a hospital. Police then located Burton at her home on Spruce Road in Alpena.

Police said Burton told them she threw the knife out of her vehicle window as she drove home. She was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence. Her bond was set at $2,500, 10%.