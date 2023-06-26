Michigan man steals unlocked truck, leads police on chase after trying to carjack CPL holder

article

After a CPL holder scared off an attempted carjacker Sunday in northern Michigan, the suspect stole a pickup truck and led police on a chase.

The 27-year-old Alma man tried to carjack a CPL holder at a gas station in Waters. When the CPL holder displayed his gun, the suspect found an unlocked truck in the parking lot and stole it, police said.

The pickup owner called 911, and a Be On the Lookout alert was issued for the vehicle. A Michigan State Police trooper spotted the truck on northbound I-75 south of Indian River and followed it until an officer from the Tuscarora Police Department arrived.

Police said the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren, but the driver did not stop. A pursuit was initiated.

An officer from the Mackinaw City Police Department successfully deployed stop sticks while in an inactive construction zone on I-75 near Hebron Town Hall Road, then deputies from the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit.

The chase continued until the trooper performed a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver and the stolen vehicle was disabled around 7:15 p.m.

Police arrested the suspect, who is not being named until he is arraigned. He is expected to be charged with attempted carjacking, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, and habitual offender - fourth offense in Otsego County and fleeing and eluding in Cheboygan County.