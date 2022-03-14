Michigan man who branded 17-year-old girl gets 15 years for sex trafficking

article

A Michigan man accused to branding women and girls that he was sex trafficking will spend the next 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking a minor.

Tory Anderson, 34, was sentenced in federal court on Monday after being arrested in September 2019. Anderson pleaded guilty to trafficking a 17-year-old girl in Michigan and other locations.

According to United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison, Anderson was the victim's pimp and would set up sex dates for her. He would also provide food and condoms while monitoring when customers were coming and going.

The girl also had his name on her forehead and the side of her face, which Ison said was a way of ‘branding’ her.

Ison said Anderson knew the girl was only 17.

He was arrested on Sept. 3, 2019, at a Roseville motel after Anderson gave the victim's information to an undercover officer in an attempt to set up a sex date.

"This defendant exploited a vulnerable young girl by arranging for her to have sex with strangers over and over again for his personal profit," said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison. "We will continue to work closely with our local law enforcement partners and SEMTEC to vindicate the rights of sex trafficking victims and to protect our most vulnerable citizens from predators like Anderson."

Anderson was originally charged with sex trafficking and possessing and receiving child porn, which was reportedly nude photos of the 17-year-old girl.

