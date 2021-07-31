Michigan Medicine becomes latest health system to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

article

Michigan Medicine is the latest health system to require its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcement came Friday, along with the requirement that students on all three of the University of Michigan's campuses – Ann Arbor, Dearborn, and Flint – must be vaccinated. The vaccine is required by the start of the fall semester, which is Aug. 30.

Read More: University of Michigan to require COVID-19 vaccines

According to the university, 76% of Michigan Medicine employees have already been vaccinated.

The University of Michigan Health-West, formerly Metro Health, on the west side of the state is also requiring that staff receive the vaccine.

Advertisement

Other Michigan hospitals mandating the vaccine for employees include Henry Ford Health System, Beaumont Health, Spectrum Health, and Trinity Health.