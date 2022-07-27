Michigan Museum of Horror to bring world's tallest coffin, skeletons, skulls, and more to Irish Hills

When The Michigan Museum of Horror opens in Irish Hills, it will feature numerous eerie and spooky displays.

The world's largest coffin is expected to be at the museum.

There will also be a history of dolls exhibit, including voodoo dolls, porcelain dolls, Raggedy Ann dolls, and more. Other exhibits include one dedicated to witches and real skulls and bones.

The museum is just a part of HorrorTown, an area dedicated to horror movies dreamt up by filmmaker Nate Thompson.

This area of the Stagecoach Stop in Irish Hills is being transformed into a horror town. (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

"They'll get that little Halloween itch in May or June, and they'll be able to come down and go through the year-round haunted house," Thompson said. "It's going to be the horror museum, the horror collectibles store, and then we'll have a horror theater as well."

The store will feature movie memorabilia, merchandise from the museum, and Halloween masks.

"One of my goals and visions with this is that people will be able to walk past the store and there's kind of a, you know, multiple rows of Halloween masks right there in the window, and it really gives that feel of, this is a genuine horror town," he said.

Thompson also wants to host events all year long at the HorrorTown nestled within the Stagecoach Stop. While a set opening date hasn't been revealed, it's expected to open later this year.

The Stagecoach Stop opened in 1965 and included western-themed attractions. Now, the property just a few miles east of Michigan International Speedway has an escape room, wedding venue, and hotel.

