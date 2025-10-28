Michigan native, former NHL star Ryan Kesler accused of criminal sexual conduct

The Brief A former NHL star and Michigan native is facing a criminal sexual conduct charge. Ryan Kesler, now a youth coach in Metro Detroit has been accused. Kesler is charged with fourth degree CSC, which is categorized as sexual touching.



A former NHL star — Ryan Kesler — on thin ice — after being charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree.

The backstory:

Police say the charges against the Livonia native stem from an alleged incident back on January 1st.

Kesler also coached youth hockey in Metro Detroit. The specifics of what Kesler is accused of have not been revealed just yet — but we know Orchard Lake police investigated this and the prosecutor’s office has authorized two counts of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to attorneys it involves unwanted touching. Two misdemeanors could carry up to two years of jail time if he is convicted.

Kesler pleaded not guilty — and while his attorney did not respond to a request for comment, his lawyer told The Athletic that accusations are baseless.

Kesler has been coaching Triple-A youth hockey for the past three years — and The Athletic reports the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association has suspended him from his role due to these allegations.

Metro Detroit attorney Todd Perkins weighed in on the charges.

"If you look at the statute of CSC in the fourth degree it has all kinds of different circumstances under which someone can be charged with that," he said. "If it’s a New Year’s party we can assume the individual is an adult and we can assume either there are two individuals or two separate instances of touching.

"This is not talking about penetration or anything like that. doesn’t mean it’s not serious.

FOX 2: "When it comes to CSC it’s a serious charge, but is this one kind of the lightest of CSCs?"

"You could say that but what does CSC mean?" Perkins said. "It’s unfortunate. If this individual is found not guilty it’s one of those things that just lives on, and it kind of sticks with you. That stain is hard to remove."

The Little Caesars Triple-A Hockey Club did not respond to a request for comment.

Kesler was given a $50,000 bond with a 10 percent cash surety — which he did post.

His next court date is November 6th.