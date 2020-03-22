Michigan nurses lean on public for donations during COVID-19 pandemic

With just a click, a Facebook post by Beaumont Doctor Patrick Wiater was able to go viral in Metro Detroit.



It reads “the ICU in the hospital is full of young adults on ventilators fighting for their lives. We are seeing mostly young people coming into the hospital with their lungs destroyed by this virus.”



About 24 hours later Dr. Wiater posted an apology and retracted his post. He claimed the post was meant as a private message and was exaggerated.



Beaumont added a statement saying that 90% of the patients they see with COVID-19 are 40 and older.



As stress mounts on health professionals on the front line, they’re using social media as an outlet.



“There is definitely worry there, but generally among healthcare professionals you don’t see a lot of panic,” said Registered Nurse Jessica Lannon.



Jessica sits on the board of the Michigan Nurses Association. She says they’re fielding a lot of calls from members, mostly about lack of supplies like masks and gloves.

“There are concerns out there that there is a national shortage of the equipment that we need to help fight this war on COVID-19,” Jessica said.



Metro Detroit hospitals pushed hard this weekend for donations from the public, it’s echoed by the nurse’s union too.



“If you have N95 or simple masks or non-latex gloves that you’re not using please donate those to your community hospital,” Jessica said.



Jessica believes health care professionals are bracing for an influx in of COVID-19 patients, but she says they must remain calm for everyone’s sake.

“Lean on each other, believe in your education and stick to the basics,” she said.