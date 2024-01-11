Michigan police search for suspect accused of hitting Lansing officer with car

article

Police are on the search for a man accused of hitting a Lansing officer with a vehicle and then fleeing after the officer shot at him.

According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of W Saginaw Street just after 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on follow-up after Zachary Phillip Duling allegedly fled officers in Jackson County a few days before. Police said the 30-year-old was wanted for a probation violation.

Police said Duling drove forward at an officer who was trapped between two vehicles. Duling hit the officer with his car, police said. When the officer shot at Duling, he fled. It is unclear if Duling was struck. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Lansing Police, Michigan State Police, and area task forces are now looking for the suspect.

Duling is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Camera footage showed him fleeing west from the area in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with Michigan license plate EBW 5891. An unknown passenger was in the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.