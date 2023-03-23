Michigan power outages: DTE, Consumers presenting to Energy and Environment Committee

Representatives from DTE Energy and Consumers Energy will appear at the Michigan Energy and Environment Committee meeting Thursday.

The utility companies will present to the committee after power outages that impacted hundreds of thousands of customers in Southeast Michigan.

FOX 2 plans to stream it live above at 8:30 a.m.

The Michigan Public Service Commission will also be in attendance. DTE is currently attempting to appeal to the commission to get a rate increase approved.

Last week, both DTE and Consumers spoke at an Energy, Communications, and Technology Committee meeting, and COO Trevor Lauer repeatedly mentioned needing to make infrastructure improvements.

During that meeting, the committee and residents who lost power for days grilled the energy providers about power outages, credits given to residents, and rates, while the companies apologized but often danced around questions.

