Michigan reports 1,378 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths since Saturday

On Monday, May 24, 2021, the state of Michigan reported 1,378 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths linked to the virus over two days for an average of 689 cases and 7 deaths per day.

That brings the total to 884,580 cases and 18,953 deaths.

On Monday, Michigan issued updated information for the state's plan to get people back in the office, which follows CDC guides to allow people who are fully vaccinated to return to the office without masks. People without the COVID-19 vaccine are still required to wear a mask and maintain social distance.

Last Thursday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer updated the state's plan to get things back to normal and said outdoor capacity limitations would be lifted on June 1 and all capacity limitations would be lifted on July 1.

The update came less than a week after Michigan announced it was lifting its mask requirement for vaccinated people as well as some mask requirements for unvaccinated people. This announcement followed the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that it would be easing masking recommendations for fully vaccinated people in indoor settings.

The Associated Press said the agency plans to release that guidance later today. There's been more pressure on the president to ease masking rules on fully vaccinated people.

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine near you

There are currently three different vaccines that have been approved by the FDA: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The three vaccines do not guarantee you won't be sick but all three have high efficacy rates in preventing serious illness and decrease the chances of hospitalization if you do get ill with COVID-19.

Simply putting your name on the county list is one way to get a vaccine, eventually, but there are ways you can be proactive to find a vaccine faster.

Contact tracing

Michigan officials are also urging people to download the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

