Gov. Whitmer to provide MIOSHA return to work guidelines as people head back to offices

After reaching the first benchmark in the Vacc to Normal plan, Michigan workers can return to the office Monday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference to share the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration for workplaces bringing employees back.

According to the Vacc to Normal plan, workers who have been working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic were able to return to in-person work two weeks after 55% of the state's adult population had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

That benchmark was hit two weeks ago. The plan also laid out other steps for reopening Michigan, but officials scrapped it last week. Now, restrictions will be lifted on two set dates: June 1 and July 1.

On June 1, all indoor capacity limits will rise to 50% and all outdoor capacity limits will be lifted. The curfew on bars and restaurants will also end.

On July 1, all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted.