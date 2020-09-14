Michigan reports 571 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths including 5 from vital records review
On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, the state of Michigan reports 571 more people tested positive for COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths have been linked to the virus, including 5 from a regular review of vital records, meaning 6 have happened in the past 24 hours.
Currently, Michigan is reporting a total of 113,183 confirmed cases and 6,612 deaths since the outbreak started in March.
You can see recent daily case numbers and death updates below.
Shortly after Tuesday's release of new data, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced she would hold a press conference on Wednesday in Lansing. FOX 2 will stream it live at fox2detroit.com/live.
held a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 10 in which she announced the launch of the Futures for Frontliners program, which offers essential, frontline workers a tuition-free path to community college in Michigan. The program is the first-of-its-kind in the nation. You can read more about the program here.
On Monday, the state of Michigan started releasing details on outbreaks at schools and colleges with Michigan State accounting for over 200 cases alone.
Ingham County has ordered 30 homes, including 23 fraternities and sororities, to quarantine for two weeks after exposure to someone who had the virus. The quarantine is mandatory and is punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a $200 fine.
Also earlier this week, on Tuesday, Gov. Whitmer signed a bill that appropriates $2.8 billion to fund a temporary additional $300 per week for eligible Michiganders receiving unemployment benefits.
Meanwhile, Michigan's chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun spoke at the governor's most recent news conference last week and gave context to the state of the pandemic in Michigan right now.
CASES PER MILLION PEOPLE PER DAY
Overall, Michigan is seeing an average of 55 cases per million people per day, which is a decrease since last week.
The Detroit, Saginaw and Upper Peninsula regions all are seeing more than 40 cases per million people per day, but trends for new cases and percent positive are declining.
The Grand Rapids, Jackson and Lansing regions also have more than 40 cases per million people per day but trends for case rates and percent positive are increasing.
The Traverse City region is the lowest in the state, at 27 cases per million people per day with a 2.2% positivity. But trends for new cases and percent positive are also increasing.
Information from Gov. Whitmer's 9/10 news conference
TESTING AND PERCENT POSITIVE
Testing continues to look good. Dr. Khaldun said Michigan continues to test more than 30,000 people per day, which is more than 2% of our state's population every week.
The overall percent positive rate in Michigan has slightly increased to 3.2% from 3.1% the week prior.
The goal is to get the percent positive below 3%, which would indicate community spread is not happening.
Information from Gov. Whitmer's 9/10 news conference
OUTBREAKS
Over the past week, local health departments have identified 61 new outbreaks, which is 32 fewer than the previous week and something Dr. Khaldun called "a great sign."
Officials are tracking 157 ongoing outbreaks across the state, which is 65 fewer than officials were tracking the previous week.
Dr. Khaldun said the top five places they're seeing outbreaks are in nursing facilities, manufacturing, health care, social gatherings and restaurants.
Michigan officials are now also beginning to work with local health departments to be able to identify and publicize outbreaks at schools. Dr. Khaldun said the state will be posting information about outbreaks at schools, including colleges, next week.
Information from Gov. Whitmer's 9/10 news conference
CONTACT TRACING
Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.
Talking with the health department helps track where others may have been exposed to the virus.
Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.
PREVIOUS DAILY COVID-19 CASE COUNTS AND DEATHS
- Monday, September 14 - 1,088 cases, 10 deaths announced in the past two days as the state no longer reports cases on Sundays
- Saturday, September 12 - 692 cases, 13 deaths (all identified during a vital records review)
- Friday, September 11 - 1,313 cases, 9 deaths
- Thursday, September 10 - 924 cases, 17 deaths (9 identified during a vital records review)
- Wednesday, September 9 - 783 cases 13 additional deaths.
- Tuesday, September 8 - 441, cases, 1 death
- Monday, September 7 - 1,156 cases, four deaths announced in the past two days as the state has stopped reporting cases on Sunday
- Saturday, September 5 - 838 cases, 8 new deaths (3 identified during a vital records review)
- Friday, September 4 - 982, 7 deaths
- Thursday, September 3 - 685 cases, 10 deaths (9 identified during a routine records review)
- Wednesday, September 2 - 524 cases, 14 deaths
- Tuesday, September 1 - 718 cases, 15 deaths (8 were part of a vital records review,)
- Monday, August 31 - 451 cases, 7 deaths
- Sunday, August 30 - 539 cases, 6 deaths
- Saturday, August 29 - 799 cases, 21 deaths (7 identified during a vital records review)
- Friday, August 28 - 741 cases, 6 new deaths; total cases surpassed 100,000
- Thursday, August 27 - 758 cases, 16 deaths (15 from vital records review)
- Wednesday, August 26 - 761 cases, 7 deaths
- Tuesday, August 25 - 779 cases, 20 deaths (6 from vital records review)
- Monday, August 24 - 868 cases, 4 deaths
- Sunday, August 23 - 768 cases, 4 deaths
- Saturday, August 22 - 953 cases, 11 deaths (8 from vital records review)
- Friday, August 21 - 374 cases, 10 deaths (cases announced three hours later than normal, is less than expected due to a recent issue with the reporting of electronic lab results)
- Thursday, August 20 - 419 cases, 19 deaths (11 from vital records review)
- Wednesday, August 19 - 616 cases and 9 deaths
- Tuesday, August 18 - 477 cases and 15 deaths (7 from vital records review)
- Monday, August 17 - 465 cases and one death
- Sunday, August 16 - 565 cases and six deaths
- Saturday, August 15 - 1,015 cases and 18 deaths (14 from vital records review)
- Friday, August 14 - 748 cases and 11 deaths
- Thursday, August 13 - 1,121 cases and 16 deaths
- Wednesday, August 12 - 517 cases, nine deaths
- Tuesday, August 11 - 796 cases, seven deaths (two from vital records review)
- Monday, August 10 - 557 cases, eight deaths