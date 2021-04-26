Michigan reports 6,524 cases of COVID-19, 35 deaths since Saturday

On Monday, April 25, 2021, the state of Michigan reported 6,524 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths linked to the virus since Saturday.

This brings the state total to 525,844 cases and 17,324 deaths.

The state of Michigan's vaccine dashboard reports that more than 6.3 million vaccine doses have been administered with over 2.7 million residents fully vaccinated in the state.

The governor's office is urging people to maintain masks and social distancing until 70% of the population is vaccinated.

Restrictions extended

Restrictions on gathering sizes and how many people can be in an establishment at a time have been extended in Michigan.

The COVID-19 restrictions limiting how many people can gather, dine at restaurants, and visit stadiums at a time were set to expire Monday. That order has now been extended through May 24.

The extension also strengthens mask mandates for children. Children between the ages of 2-4 must now wear masks.

Johnson & Johnson vaccines resume

After following guidance from the CDC and FDA, Michigan is now resuming the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The pause was implemented for 11 days after 6 women out of nearly 7 million people had developed blood clots after getting the one-dose vaccine.

According to an MDHHS spokesperson, none of the six cases are Michigan residents.

Doctors say the clotting is extremely rare and unlikely to affect a large amount of people but the pause is necessary to determine if the vaccine and the clotting are linked.

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine near you

There are currently three different vaccines that have been approved by the FDA: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The three vaccines do not guarantee you won't be sick but all three have high efficacy rates in preventing serious illness and decrease the chances of hospitalization if you do get ill with COVID-19.

Simply putting your name on the county list is one way to get a vaccine, eventually, but there are ways you can be proactive to find a vaccine faster.

Contact tracing

Michigan officials are also urging people to download the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

